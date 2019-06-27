Financials
June 27, 2019 / 10:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares set to open lower, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Friday as investors await more clarity on the
U.S.-China trade war front ahead of the high-stakes meeting
between leaders of both countries this weekend in Japan.
    Hopes of a trade deal being struck anytime soon were dashed
when the White House denied all reports of China and the United
States agreeing to certain preconditions on Thursday, and
reiterated President Donald Trump's threat to slap more tariffs
on Chinese goods.                
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1% or 9
points, a 72.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Thursday, and is
set to end a second consecutive quarter higher.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below