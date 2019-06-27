Australian shares set to open lower, NZ rises

June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Friday as investors await more clarity on the U.S.-China trade war front ahead of the high-stakes meeting between leaders of both countries this weekend in Japan. Hopes of a trade deal being struck anytime soon were dashed when the White House denied all reports of China and the United States agreeing to certain preconditions on Thursday, and reiterated President Donald Trump's threat to slap more tariffs on Chinese goods. The local share price index futures fell 0.1% or 9 points, a 72.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Thursday, and is set to end a second consecutive quarter higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)