Australian shares set to open lower, NZ rises

By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections at home and around the world renew worries about further economic pain. The country on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death in over a month in Victoria state. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said the pandemic is causing wider and deeper damage to economic activity than first thought. The local share price index futures fell 1.6%, a 128.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.14% to 11,259.4 in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)