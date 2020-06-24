Financials
Australian shares set to open lower, NZ rises

Soumyajit Saha

    By Soumyajit Saha
    June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Thursday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections
at home and around the world renew worries about further
economic pain.
    The country on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death
in over a month in Victoria state. Meanwhile, the International
Monetary Fund said the pandemic is causing wider and deeper
damage to economic activity than first thought.             
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.6%, a
128.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
1.14% to 11,259.4 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
