Australian shares set to open lower; NZ slightly up

    July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Wednesday tracking their Wall Street peers, which
retreated from record highs amidst investor caution around
economic growth concerns and the Federal Reserve policy
announcement later in the global day. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3%, a
115.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.1%
in early trading.
    
       

