August 12, 2019 / 10:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares set to open lower, NZ slips

    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Tuesday, tracking a broad sell-off on Wall Street, but
losses will likely be curbed by gains among gold stocks on
strong demand for safe-haven assets. 
    Trade-related worries heightened after Goldman Sachs Group
       warned on Sunday that its economists see increased
recessionary fears due to the trade war, and that a trade deal
looked unlikely before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
                
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.8% to
6,480, a 110.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4%
to 10,826.81 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)
