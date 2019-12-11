Australian shares set to open lower; NZ slips

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to fall on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks, as a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories hit oil prices and raised concerns over global demand outlook. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key interest rates on hold on Wednesday, in line with expectations, but signalled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely. The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.1% by 2109 GMT. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)