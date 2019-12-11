Financials
December 11, 2019 / 9:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares set to open lower; NZ slips

1 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to fall on
Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks, as a surprise rise in
U.S. crude inventories hit oil prices and raised concerns over
global demand outlook.
    Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key interest
rates on hold on Wednesday, in line with expectations, but
signalled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged
indefinitely.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4%, a
27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.1% by 2109 GMT.

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
