Australian shares set to open lower; NZ slumps a record 6%

March 13 (Reuters) - - Australian shares looked set to drop at open on Friday, tracking Wall Street peers, as the U.S. move to restrict travel from Europe over the coronavirus pandemic rattled investors already shaken by fears of a global recession. The local share price index futures fell 7.2%, a 411.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 7.4% on Thursday in its biggest plunge since the 2008 global financial crisis. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped as much as 6% in early trade, marking its biggest-ever intraday percentage loss. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)