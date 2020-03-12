Financials
March 12, 2020 / 9:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to open lower; NZ slumps a record 6%

1 Min Read

    March 13 (Reuters) - - Australian shares looked set to drop
at open on Friday, tracking Wall Street peers, as the U.S. move
to restrict travel from Europe over the coronavirus pandemic
rattled investors already shaken by fears of a global recession.
    The local share price index futures          fell 7.2%, a
411.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark lost 7.4% on Thursday in its biggest plunge
since the 2008 global financial crisis.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dropped as
much as 6% in early trade, marking its biggest-ever intraday
percentage loss. 
       

 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)
