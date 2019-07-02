Energy
Australian shares set to open lower on energy stocks; NZ flat

    July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on
Wednesday, dragged by energy stocks taking a hit from a dive in
oil prices, as fears of a slowdown in global economy and
subsequent oil demand outweighed OPEC's promise of extending
supply cuts. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2% or 11
points, a 61.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark inched up 0.08% to 6,653.20
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)
