Australian shares set to open lower on energy stocks; NZ flat

July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on Wednesday, dragged by energy stocks taking a hit from a dive in oil prices, as fears of a slowdown in global economy and subsequent oil demand outweighed OPEC's promise of extending supply cuts. The local share price index futures fell 0.2% or 11 points, a 61.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark inched up 0.08% to 6,653.20 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)