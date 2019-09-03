Financials
September 3, 2019 / 10:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to open lower on trade, global growth fears; NZ down

    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to decline
on Wednesday, in line with Wall Street, as weak U.S. economic
data fueled global growth fears amid an unceasing trade war. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned he would be
"tougher" on Beijing if trade talks extended beyond the 2020
U.S. presidential election and he is re-elected, compounding
market fears that the dispute could trigger a U.S. recession.
        
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.6% to
6,515.0, a 58.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark inched down 0.1% on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index         dropped 0.5% to
10,899.34 in early trade. The benchmark had closed at an
all-time high in the previous session. 

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
