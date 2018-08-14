Australian shares set to open lower on weak base metal prices; NZ inches lower

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge lower on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks likely to come under pressure from weaker oil and base metal prices. Copper fell on Tuesday toward the one-year lows of last month as sentiment already floored by the Turkish lira crisis took another knock from data suggesting weaker demand in China. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally lower in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)