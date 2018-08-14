FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to open lower on weak base metal prices; NZ inches lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks likely to come
under pressure from weaker oil and base metal prices.
    Copper fell on Tuesday toward the one-year lows of last
month as sentiment already floored by the Turkish lira crisis
took another knock from data suggesting weaker demand in China.
       
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent, a 60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
marginally lower in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)
