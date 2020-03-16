Australian shares set to open lower tracking Wall St; NZ slides

March 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve's second emergency rate cut in as many weeks failed to quell fears of a coronavirus-induced recession. The local share price index futures dropped 4.1%, a 163-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark sunk 9.7% on Monday in its biggest fall since 1987. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 4.4% in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)