Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australian shares set to open lower tracking Wall Street dip; NZ inches up

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to decline
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street indexes which retreated from
record highs overnight, as uncertainty over additional U.S.
pandemic aid checks weighed on sentiment. 
    The U.S. House of Representatives has dapproved $2,000
coronavirus aid checks, raising stimulus payments from $600, but
it remained unclear whether the U.S. Senate would give its nod
for the bump-up.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.48%, a
96.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1% by 2122 GMT, after closing at a record high on Tuesday.
       

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up