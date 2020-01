Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Thursday due to fears over the fast-spreading coronavirus. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 77.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)