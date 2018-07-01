FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares set to open week higher after Wall Street gains, NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to start the
week marginally higher on Monday, following Friday's gains on
Wall Street after the world's largest footwear maker Nike Inc
        beat fourth quarter profit estimates.
    All three of Wall Street's major stock indexes strengthened
on Friday, gaining in the range of 0.08 percent to 0.23 percent.
    The Australian local share price index futures          rose
0.37 percent, or 23 points, to 6,171, a 23.6 point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
fell 0.3 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)
