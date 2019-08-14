Australian shares set to plunge amid global slump, NZ falls

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open sharply lower on Thursday, following steep falls in global equity markets, as growing fears of a looming recession in the world's largest economy is expected to dent local sentiment. Yields on two-year U.S. Treasury notes rose above the benchmark 10-year yield for the first time since June 2007, a closely-watched metric for recession signals. The local share price index futures fell 2.1% to 6,400, a 195.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 1.2% to 10,722.13 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)