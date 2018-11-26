Financials
November 26, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australian shares set to recover; New Zealand rises

1 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to stage a
recovery on Tuesday, following resurgent oil prices and U.S.
stocks, although gains are expected to be capped by a wider
aversion to equities. 
    Oil prices rose overnight after a series of steep losses,
while Wall Street was bolstered by retailers reaping the
benefits of holiday spending.
    The local share price index futures          rose 46 points
to 5,724.0, a 52.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell about 0.8 percent on
Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose about
0.5 percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.