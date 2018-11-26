Australian shares set to recover; New Zealand rises

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to stage a recovery on Tuesday, following resurgent oil prices and U.S. stocks, although gains are expected to be capped by a wider aversion to equities. Oil prices rose overnight after a series of steep losses, while Wall Street was bolstered by retailers reaping the benefits of holiday spending. The local share price index futures rose 46 points to 5,724.0, a 52.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 0.8 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.5 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)