Australian shares set to recover; New Zealand stocks fall

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to recover on Friday following a rise in global equities as signs of movement in Sino-U.S. trade talks caused risk appetite to improve. Local financial stocks are due for a recovery after hitting a near 3-month low on Thursday. The sector has been heavily sold off amidst an ongoing inquiry. The local share price index futures rose 27 points to 6158, a 29.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell nearly 0.8 percent in its previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)