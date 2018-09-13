FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to recover; New Zealand stocks fall

1 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to recover on
Friday following a rise in global equities as signs of movement
in Sino-U.S. trade talks caused risk appetite to improve.
    Local financial stocks         are due for a recovery after
hitting a near 3-month low on Thursday. The sector has been
heavily sold off amidst an ongoing inquiry.
    The local share price index futures          rose 27 points
to 6158, a 29.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell nearly 0.8 percent in
its previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
