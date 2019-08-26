Financials
August 26, 2019 / 10:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set to rise as trade war fears ease; NZ inches up

1 Min Read

    Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street peers, as U.S.
President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China despite
a dramatic escalation last week. 
    Following the G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz,
France, Trump said he believed China was sincere about the
desire to reach a deal, citing what he described as increasing
economic pressure on Beijing and job losses there.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3% to
6,417.0, a 23.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark declined 1.3% on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
