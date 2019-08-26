Australian shares set to rise as trade war fears ease; NZ inches up

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street peers, as U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China despite a dramatic escalation last week. Following the G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, Trump said he believed China was sincere about the desire to reach a deal, citing what he described as increasing economic pressure on Beijing and job losses there. The local share price index futures rose 0.3% to 6,417.0, a 23.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 1.3% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)