Australian shares set to rise at open; NZ edges up

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday after shedding nearly 10% over the past two sessions, as investors pin hopes on measures by global central banks to stem the coronavirus-driven economic damage. The local share price index futures rose 2.5%, a 161.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 3.4% on Friday to finish at a more than four-year low. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.5% in early trade as the central bank stepped in with new measures to combat the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)