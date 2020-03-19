Australian shares set to rise at open; NZ edges up

Financials
    March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Friday after shedding nearly 10% over the past two
sessions, as investors pin hopes on measures by global central
banks to stem the coronavirus-driven economic damage.
    The local share price index futures          rose 2.5%, a
161.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark declined 3.4% on Friday to finish at a more
than four-year low. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.5% in early trade as the central bank stepped in with new
measures to combat the economic blow from the coronavirus
outbreak.

