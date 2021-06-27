Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australian shares set to rise on energy, mining sectors

By Reuters Staff

    June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday, likely helped by gains in energy and mining stocks on
the back of firmer prices of underlying commodities.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
96-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark had risen 0.5% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2%
to 2,598.41 in early trade.
       

