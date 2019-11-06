Financials
Australian shares set to rise on miners, NZ ticks up

    Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on
Thursday, with the heavyweight mining stocks expected to benefit
from firmer iron ore prices, although a report on a possible
delay in the U.S.-China trade deal could weigh on sentiment. 
    A senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters a
meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese
President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal
could be delayed until December, as discussions continue over
terms and a venue.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4% to
6,658, a 2.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged
higher by 1.37 points to 10,760.55 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
