Australian shares set to rise on miners, NZ ticks up

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Thursday, with the heavyweight mining stocks expected to benefit from firmer iron ore prices, although a report on a possible delay in the U.S.-China trade deal could weigh on sentiment. A senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December, as discussions continue over terms and a venue. The local share price index futures rose 0.4% to 6,658, a 2.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher by 1.37 points to 10,760.55 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)