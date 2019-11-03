Financials
November 3, 2019 / 9:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set to rise on signs of Sino-U.S. trade progress, NZ up

1 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Monday, tracking a surge in global equities and crude
prices, after the United States and China signalled progress in
trade talks and strong economic data from both the nations
lifted sentiment. 
    The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Friday said the world's two
largest economies had reached "consensus on principles" during a
telephone call between their main trade negotiators, while U.S.
officials said a deal could be signed this month.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4% to
6,671, a 1.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark ended marginally higher on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
to 10,800.93 in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Will
Dunham)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below