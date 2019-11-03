Australian shares set to rise on signs of Sino-U.S. trade progress, NZ up

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, tracking a surge in global equities and crude prices, after the United States and China signalled progress in trade talks and strong economic data from both the nations lifted sentiment. The Chinese Commerce Ministry on Friday said the world's two largest economies had reached "consensus on principles" during a telephone call between their main trade negotiators, while U.S. officials said a deal could be signed this month. The local share price index futures rose 0.4% to 6,671, a 1.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended marginally higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 10,800.93 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)