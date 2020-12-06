Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australian shares set to rise on strong iron ore prices; NZ up

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday, likely helped by the country's heavyweight mining
stocks on the back of strong iron ore prices. 
    Dalian iron ore hit a record high on Friday, boosted by
robust demand in China and supply concerns fuelled by
disappointing forecasts by Brazilian miner Vale SA           .
          
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
47.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.8%
in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up