January 13, 2020

Australian shares set to rise on trade deal cheer, NZ rises

    Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Tuesday, tracking a stronger finish on Wall Street which hit
record highs on optimism over the planned signing of a
preliminary U.S.-China trade deal.
    The preliminary deal is seen as a breakthrough in relations
between the world's two largest economies after months of
retaliatory tariffs that roiled global markets, disrupted supply
chains and stoked worries about a global recession. 
     The local share price index futures          rose 0.5% to
6,873, a 30.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark ended down 0.4% on Monday. 
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.3% or 36.87 points to 11,580.54 by 2127
GMT.
    
       

