Australian shares set to start lower, NZ falls

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start more than one percentage point lower on Wednesday following Wall Street's tumble on renewed global trade concerns. Shaky base metal and iron ore prices are also likely to weigh on Australia's mining sector. The local share price index futures was down 1.3 percent to 5,625 at 2120 GMT, an 88.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had ended 1 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4 percent to 8,739.44 at 2121 GMT. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)