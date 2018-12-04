Financials
Australian shares set to start lower, NZ falls

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start more
than one percentage point lower on Wednesday following Wall
Street's tumble on renewed global trade concerns.
    Shaky base metal and iron ore prices are also likely to
weigh on Australia's mining sector.        
    The local share price index futures          was down 1.3
percent to 5,625 at 2120 GMT, an 88.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark had
ended 1 percent lower on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 1.4
percent to 8,739.44 at 2121 GMT. 

