October 13, 2019

Australian shares set to start week higher, NZ rises

    Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to climb on
Monday as news of an interim trade deal between Washington and
Beijing soothed investor concerns over further escalation of
their tariff war.
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first
phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a
threatened tariff hike.             
    Australia counts China as a major trade partner and the
local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, or 34
points, to 6615, an 8.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark advanced 0.9% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.7%
higher, or 79.23 points, at 11,002.94 in early trade.


 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
