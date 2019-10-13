Australian shares set to start week higher, NZ rises

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to climb on Monday as news of an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing soothed investor concerns over further escalation of their tariff war. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike. Australia counts China as a major trade partner and the local share price index futures rose 0.5%, or 34 points, to 6615, an 8.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark advanced 0.9% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.7% higher, or 79.23 points, at 11,002.94 in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)