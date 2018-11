Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to track their Wall Street peers higher on Friday after reports of possible leeway in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff helped risk appetite. The local share price index futures rose 15 points to 5,762.0, a 26-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, which ended relatively flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose around 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)