Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly firmer on Tuesday, tracking a stronger finish on Wall Street which closed higher for a second straight day. The local share price index futures rose 24 points to 5765.0, a 55.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index fell 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose0.6 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)