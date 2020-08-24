Australia Market Report
August 24, 2020 / 10:30 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Australian shares set to track Wall St higher on virus treatment hopes, NZ gains

1 Min Read

    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Tuesday as optimism over potential medical advances to combat
the coronavirus pandemic pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to
record closing highs overnight.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.64%, a
2.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday, snapping two straight
sessions of losses.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged 0.2%
higher in early trade. 

 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
