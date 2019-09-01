Financials
September 1, 2019 / 10:06 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australian shares to dip as new round of trade war tariffs kick in

1 Min Read

    Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday are expected
to start September slightly lower as fresh tariffs from the
protracted U.S.-China trade war go into effect. 
    A new round of tariffs were imposed by both sides on Sunday,
but markets were hoping that trade talks later this month would
yield some results.             
    August was the worst month for Australian equities since
October, and also marked the end of the corporate earnings
season. 
    The local share price index futures          dipped 0.1%, a
38.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        .
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.1% to 10,747.50 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
