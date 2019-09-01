Australian shares to dip as new round of trade war tariffs kick in

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday are expected to start September slightly lower as fresh tariffs from the protracted U.S.-China trade war go into effect. A new round of tariffs were imposed by both sides on Sunday, but markets were hoping that trade talks later this month would yield some results. August was the worst month for Australian equities since October, and also marked the end of the corporate earnings season. The local share price index futures dipped 0.1%, a 38.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1% to 10,747.50 in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)