August 8, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares to edge lower, NZ rises amid record-low rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trickle
lower on Thursday, following a weaker lead-in from international
markets, while material stocks are expected to fall in line with
easing   commodity prices.
    The local share price index futures          was flat at
6207 points, a 61.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose about 0.2 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent in early trade. The country's central bank kept its
official cash rate on hold at a record low of 1.75 percent and
said rates would stay at that level for longer than it had
previously forecast.             

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru
Editing by Tom Brown)
