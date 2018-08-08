Australian shares to edge lower, NZ rises amid record-low rates

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trickle lower on Thursday, following a weaker lead-in from international markets, while material stocks are expected to fall in line with easing commodity prices. The local share price index futures was flat at 6207 points, a 61.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose about 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. The country's central bank kept its official cash rate on hold at a record low of 1.75 percent and said rates would stay at that level for longer than it had previously forecast. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)