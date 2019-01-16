Financials
January 16, 2019 / 9:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares to edge up; NZ trades sideways

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to inch
higher on Thursday from a two-month peak in the previous
session, although political turmoil over the Brexit decision is
expected to deter large moves. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 8 points
to 5,789, a 46.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on
Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
flat in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby
Chopra)
