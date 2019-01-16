Australian shares to edge up; NZ trades sideways

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to inch higher on Thursday from a two-month peak in the previous session, although political turmoil over the Brexit decision is expected to deter large moves. The local share price index futures rose 8 points to 5,789, a 46.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)