September 4, 2019

Australian shares to gain buoyed by energy stocks, NZ up

    Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to rise on
Thursday, supported by gains in the energy sector, after strong
economic data from China drove commodity prices and Wall Street
stocks higher. 
    Oil prices climbed as a private survey on Wednesday showed
China's services sector expanded in August at its fastest pace
in three months.          
    The Australian share price index futures          gained
0.3% to 6,555.0, a 2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. 
    The benchmark lost 0.3% on Wednesday as figures showed the
domestic economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade last
quarter.             
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1% to 11,018.62 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
