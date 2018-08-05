Australian shares to gain on miners, New Zealand flat

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick up on Monday, with mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto set to gain from a rise in metal prices. Chinese iron ore futures hit their highest since mid-March on Friday, while copper edged higher amid a trade spat between the United States and China. The local share price index futures rose 21 points to 6204, a 30.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell slightly on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)