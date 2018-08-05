FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2018 / 10:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to gain on miners, New Zealand flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick up
on Monday, with mining heavyweights BHP          and Rio Tinto
         set to gain from a rise in metal prices.
    Chinese iron ore futures hit their highest since mid-March
on Friday, while copper edged higher amid a trade spat between
the United States and China.                    
    The local share price index futures          rose 21 points
to 6204, a 30.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell slightly on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru
Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
