August 2, 2018 / 10:13 PM / in 2 hours

Australian shares to inch higher at open; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on
Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with energy stocks likely
to rally on higher oil prices. 
    Healthcare stocks, which earn a substantial portion of their
income in the United States, could also firm, bolstered by a
weakness in the local currency.       
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.34
percent or 21 points to 6,213, a 27.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.6 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent or 9.23 points to 8,839.93 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
