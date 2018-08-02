Australian shares to inch higher at open; NZ flat

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with energy stocks likely to rally on higher oil prices. Healthcare stocks, which earn a substantial portion of their income in the United States, could also firm, bolstered by a weakness in the local currency. The local share price index futures rose 0.34 percent or 21 points to 6,213, a 27.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent or 9.23 points to 8,839.93 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)