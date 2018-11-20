Australian shares to open down; NZ down

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, led by heavy sell-offs in energy stocks as oil prices plunge on widespread fears of global economic slowdown. The local share price index futures fell 1.1 percent or 64 points to 5,614, a 57.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was down 0.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally down in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)