November 20, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares to open down; NZ down

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall on
Wednesday for a fourth straight session, led by heavy sell-offs
in energy stocks as oil prices plunge on widespread fears of
global economic slowdown. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.1
percent or 64 points to 5,614, a 57.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark was
down 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
marginally down in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru, Editing by William
Maclean)
