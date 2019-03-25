Financials
March 25, 2019

Australian shares to open firmer on iron ore miners; NZ flat

    March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Tuesday, with iron ore miners set to firm on concerns
about supply of the steelmaking commodity, although lingering
worries about a global slowdown are likely to cap gains. 
    A Brazilian court has issued an order halting operations at
several tailings dams owned by mining firm Vale SA           ,
the iron ore company said on Monday, which will hit production
at a major mine, leading to a likely jump in iron ore prices.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 12 points to 6,120, a 6.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
dropped 1.1 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade.
    
    

