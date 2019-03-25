Australian shares to open firmer on iron ore miners; NZ flat

March 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, with iron ore miners set to firm on concerns about supply of the steelmaking commodity, although lingering worries about a global slowdown are likely to cap gains. A Brazilian court has issued an order halting operations at several tailings dams owned by mining firm Vale SA , the iron ore company said on Monday, which will hit production at a major mine, leading to a likely jump in iron ore prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 12 points to 6,120, a 6.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)