Australian shares to open flat ahead of RBA decision; NZ little changed

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open little changed on Tuesday as investors will likely stay on the sidelines ahead of a widely anticipated interest rate cut by the local central bank. Reserve Bank of Australia is all but certain to trim its cash rate to a record low of 0.75% when it meets on Tuesday and is seen easing again in early 2020 to boost inflation and support a sluggish economy, a Reuters poll showed. The local share price index futures was flat, a 0.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was barely changed in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)