September 30, 2019

Australian shares to open flat ahead of RBA decision; NZ little changed

    Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Tuesday as investors will likely stay on the
sidelines ahead of a widely anticipated interest rate cut by the
local central bank. 
    Reserve Bank of Australia is all but certain to trim its
cash rate to a record low of 0.75% when it meets on Tuesday and
is seen easing again in early 2020 to boost inflation and
support a sluggish economy, a Reuters poll showed.             
    The local share price index futures          was flat, a
0.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was barely
changed in early trade.

