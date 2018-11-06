Australian shares to open higher; NZ up

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday in line with U.S. stocks, which edged up as Americans went to the polls in pivotal midterm elections that could shift the balance of power in Congress. The elections mark the first major test for U.S. President Donald Trump and his trade policies. If his Republican Party loses control of the House of Representatives or the Senate, Democrats would be able to put the brakes on his agenda. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 14.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru)