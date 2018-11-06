Financials
November 6, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares to open higher; NZ up

1 Min Read

    Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday in line with U.S. stocks, which edged up as
Americans went to the polls in pivotal midterm elections that
could shift the balance of power in Congress.
    The elections mark the first major test for U.S. President
Donald Trump and his trade policies. If his Republican Party
loses control of the House of Representatives or the Senate,
Democrats would be able to put the brakes on his agenda.
           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, a 14.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose nearly 1 percent on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aman Swami in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.