October 24, 2019 / 9:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares to open higher tracking Wall St, NZ up

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to begin
trade higher on Friday, tracking a strong lead-in from Wall
Street as a better-than-expected earnings season soothed some
concerns over slowing corporate growth.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6% or 42
points to 6,714, a 20.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.
    
       

