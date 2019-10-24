Australian shares to open higher tracking Wall St, NZ up

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to begin trade higher on Friday, tracking a strong lead-in from Wall Street as a better-than-expected earnings season soothed some concerns over slowing corporate growth. The local share price index futures rose 0.6% or 42 points to 6,714, a 20.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)