November 4, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares to open little changed; NZ falls

    Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little
changed on Monday as investors remain cautious after the White
House dampened optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.
    Markets had earlier climbed on hopes that the world's two
biggest economies were mending their shaky trade relations.
    The local share price index futures          was flat, a
38.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed up 0.14 percent on Friday and rose
3.3 percent for the week as a whole.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
       

