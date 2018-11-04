Australian shares to open little changed; NZ falls

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open little changed on Monday as investors remain cautious after the White House dampened optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. Markets had earlier climbed on hopes that the world's two biggest economies were mending their shaky trade relations. The local share price index futures was flat, a 38.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.14 percent on Friday and rose 3.3 percent for the week as a whole. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Kevin Liffey)