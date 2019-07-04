Australian shares to open little changed; NZ flat

July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to see a tepid start on Friday, after closing at an 11-year peak in the previous session, as weakness in commodity prices may dent resource-based stocks, offsetting optimism over expected local and U.S. interest rate cuts. Trading is expected to be subdued due to lack of cues from Wall Street, which was closed for the Independence Day holiday on Thursday. The local share price index futures fell 0.03%, or 2 points, a 58-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark firmed 0.5% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)