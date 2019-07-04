Financials
July 4, 2019 / 10:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to open little changed; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    July 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to see a
tepid start on Friday, after closing at an 11-year peak in the
previous session, as weakness in commodity prices may dent
resource-based stocks, offsetting optimism over expected local
and U.S. interest rate cuts.  
    Trading is expected to be subdued due to lack of cues from
Wall Street, which was closed for the Independence Day holiday
on Thursday. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.03%, or
2 points, a 58-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark firmed 0.5% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below