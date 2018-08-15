FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to open lower as investors seek safety; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drop at the
open on Thursday as escalating global trade tensions and
tumbling commodity and oil prices turn investors risk-averse.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.8
percent, or 53 points, an 88-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose half a
percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
