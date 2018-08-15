Australian shares to open lower as investors seek safety; NZ lower

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drop at the open on Thursday as escalating global trade tensions and tumbling commodity and oil prices turn investors risk-averse. The local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent, or 53 points, an 88-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose half a percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)