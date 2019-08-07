Australian shares to open lower on investor caution, NZ up

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected fall slightly on Thursday as investors exercise caution on growing fears of a global recession following the previous session's rally. Weaker oil prices are also expected to weigh on energy stocks in the region. The local share price index futures fell 0.17% to 6,438, an 81.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 10,819.37 in early trade. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)