August 7, 2019 / 10:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to open lower on investor caution, NZ up

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected fall
slightly on Thursday as investors exercise caution on growing
fears of a global recession following the previous session's
rally. 
    Weaker oil prices are also expected to weigh on energy
stocks in the region.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.17% to
6,438, an 81.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 10,819.37 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Chang)
