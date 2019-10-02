Australian shares to open lower on recession fears; NZ falls

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to decline on Thursday, as weaker than expected U.S. payroll data piled on to lingering global recession worries, while a drop in oil prices may hurt local energy firms. Global equities continued their slide after a report showed U.S. private employers hired fewer workers in September, as the labour market came under pressure amid Washington's longstanding tariff dispute with Beijing. The Aussie share price index futures fell 1.8%, a 145.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5% to a three-week low on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)