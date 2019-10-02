Financials
Australian shares to open lower on recession fears; NZ falls

    Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to decline
on Thursday, as weaker than expected U.S. payroll data piled on
to lingering global recession worries, while a drop in oil
prices may hurt local energy firms.
    Global equities continued their slide after a report showed
U.S. private employers hired fewer workers in September, as the
labour market came under pressure amid Washington's longstanding
tariff dispute with Beijing.             
    The Aussie share price index futures          fell 1.8%, a
145.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1.5% to a three-week low on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.7%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba
O'Brien)
