October 18, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to open lower on sour global leads, NZ falls

1 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall on
Friday, mirroring global stocks that were knocked by everything
from the possibility of strained international relations to
looming interest rate hikes.
    The European Commission issued a warning regarding Italy's
budget and concerns mounted over the possibility of pressured
relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, adding to
lingering tensions about the U.S.-China trade war.            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.9
percent, or 51 points, a 71.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 3.30 points
to 5,942.40 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.4 percent, or 39.29 points to 8,871.4 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
