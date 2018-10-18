Australian shares to open lower on sour global leads, NZ falls

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to fall on Friday, mirroring global stocks that were knocked by everything from the possibility of strained international relations to looming interest rate hikes. The European Commission issued a warning regarding Italy's budget and concerns mounted over the possibility of pressured relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, adding to lingering tensions about the U.S.-China trade war. The local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent, or 51 points, a 71.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 3.30 points to 5,942.40 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.4 percent, or 39.29 points to 8,871.4 in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)