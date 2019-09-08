Financials
September 8, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares to open marginally lower after weak U.S. job growth

1 Min Read

    Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Monday after   weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data contained risk sentiment on Wall Street.
    Retail hiring declined for a seventh straight month in
August, but wage growth offered some respite to concerns that
the U.S. economy may be heading towards a recession.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.105%, a
16.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        .
The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3%
in early trade.     
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below