Australian shares to open marginally lower after weak U.S. job growth

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data contained risk sentiment on Wall Street. Retail hiring declined for a seventh straight month in August, but wage growth offered some respite to concerns that the U.S. economy may be heading towards a recession. The local share price index futures fell 0.105%, a 16.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)