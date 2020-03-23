Australian shares to open slightly higher, NZ falls

March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday as an aggressive credit boost by the Federal Reserve added to a worldwide effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic that could push the global economy deep into recession. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slid 5.6% on Monday to finish at a more than seven-year low. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.9% in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)