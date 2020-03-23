Financials
Australian shares to open slightly higher, NZ falls

    March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly higher on Tuesday as an aggressive credit boost by the
Federal Reserve added to a worldwide effort to fight the
coronavirus pandemic that could push the global economy deep
into recession.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.9%, a
24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark slid 5.6% on Monday to finish at a more
than seven-year low. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         shed 0.9%
in early trade. 
    
       

