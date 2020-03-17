Financials
March 17, 2020 / 9:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to open slightly lower; NZ climbs

1 Min Read

    March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Wednesday as unnerved investors took note of
the U.S. Federal Reserve looking to shore up liquidity and blunt
the blow of the coronavirus outbreak, but worries remain that
the pandemic threatened a global recession.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
14.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark climbed 5.8% on Tuesday in its biggest rise
since October 2008.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         advanced
2.8% in early trade. 

 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
