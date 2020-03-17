Australian shares to open slightly lower; NZ climbs

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Wednesday as unnerved investors took note of the U.S. Federal Reserve looking to shore up liquidity and blunt the blow of the coronavirus outbreak, but worries remain that the pandemic threatened a global recession. The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 14.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 5.8% on Tuesday in its biggest rise since October 2008. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 2.8% in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)