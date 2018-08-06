Australian shares to rise ahead of rate decision, NZ edges lower

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Tuesday, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street, while commodity stocks are expected to benefit from stronger prices. However, trading is expected to be subdued ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on its benchmark cash rate, due later in the day. The bank is expected to stay pat. The local share price index futures rose 3 points to 6211, a 62-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)