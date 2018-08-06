FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to rise ahead of rate decision, NZ edges lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on
Tuesday, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street, while
commodity stocks are expected to benefit from stronger prices.
    However, trading is expected to be subdued ahead of the
Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on its benchmark cash rate,
due later in the day. The bank is expected to stay pat.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 3 points
to 6211, a 62-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
