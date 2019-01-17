Australian shares to rise tracking Wall Street; NZ edges up

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to rise on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after a news report that Washington was considering lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. Investors are likely to keep an eye on mining giant Rio Tinto which will report its fourth-quarter production before market hours. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,813, a 37.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up to 9,091.41 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)