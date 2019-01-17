Basic Materials
January 17, 2019 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares to rise tracking Wall Street; NZ edges up

1 Min Read

    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to rise
on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street, after a news report
that Washington was considering lifting some or all tariffs
imposed on Chinese imports. 
    Investors are likely to keep an eye on mining giant Rio
Tinto          which will report its fourth-quarter production
before market hours.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent to 5,813, a 37.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
to 9,091.41 in early trade. 

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below